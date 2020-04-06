Exclusive

Yesterday

06 april 2020

30 march 2020

23 march 2020

CIBJO makes all Blue Books available free of charge

Today
News

cibjo_logo.jpgWith the international jewellery and gemstone industry grappling with the challenge of a worldwide economic shutdown, instituted by governments in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, CIBJO has announced that it will no longer be charging for downloads of its Blue Books.
The CIBJO Blue Books are definitive sets of grading standards and nomenclature for diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals and gemmological laboratories, and also responsible sourcing practices. 
“Like so many other economic sectors, the jewellery business is largely at a standstill. But that is temporary, and when the markets begin moving again we believe that progress will be supported by all members of our industry working in unison, with a common set of rules and practices. That is what the Blue Books promote,” said Gaetano Cavalieri, the CIBJO President. 
The Blue Books are compiled and are consistently updated – year and year out – by the various CIBJO Commissions. The application of the Blue Books' standards is voluntary. However, it is recommended that these standards should apply to all persons, partnerships and corporations at all stages of the jewellery chain of distribution, from the initial sourcing of all industry products up to and including the creation of jewellery.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

