Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Yesterday

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

India’s G&J Units and MSMEs to resume limited operations after April 14

According to media reports, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India has recommended that sectors related to certain key economic activities be permitted to resume limited operations with all necessary safeguards and precautions after the completion of the first phase of the all-India lockdown on April 14.
This includes big and organised gem and jewellery sector units and companies / MSMEs with export commitments. While granting passes, the concerned authorities may check details of the export commitments and allow accordingly. The units may be permitted to start with minimum manpower and proper sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards on a single shift basis. And all units in SEZs and EOUs are also allowed to function, provided the Development Commissioners will be given the responsibility of ensuring sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
