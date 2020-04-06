India’s G&J Units and MSMEs to resume limited operations after April 14

This includes big and organised gem and jewellery sector units and companies / MSMEs with export commitments. While granting passes, the concerned authorities may check details of the export commitments and allow accordingly. The units may be permitted to start with minimum manpower and proper sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards on a single shift basis. And all units in SEZs and EOUs are also allowed to function, provided the Development Commissioners will be given the responsibility of ensuring sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished