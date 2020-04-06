AGD DIAMONDS CEO and acting governor of the Arkhangelsk region discussed the diamond mining industry in the region

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

During the conversation, Sergei Neruchev spoke about the activities of AGD DIAMONDS. Alexander Tsybulsky noted: “Pomorye is the only territory in the European part of the country where diamonds are mined. Your company is a major taxpayer, employer, it implements large-scale investment programs. It’s important to understand what prospects you see and what we need to do to ensure that the company develops and expands in the region.”In 2019, AGD DIAMONDS produced more than 4.7 million carats of diamonds, which is in line with the target production plan.The company's contributions to the budget of the Arkhangelsk region in 2019 amounted to 3.4 billion rubles.Moreover, in 2019, AGD DIAMONDS received licenses for geological exploration, including the study and assessment of diamond deposits in the Mezen district of the Arkhangelsk Region at the Razlomnoye, Torfyanoye and Yuzhno-Verkhotinsky sites. Another similar license for geological exploration at the Krugly site was obtained by the AGD in December 2018. In August 2019, large-scale exploration began in the licensed territories aimed at discovering new diamond deposits, the first stage comprised airborne geophysical study.