Severalmaz workers evacuated to Arkhangelsk due to a Covid-19-positive employee

One of the employees of PJSC Severalmaz showed signs of the coronavirus infection, according to 29.ru.
The press service of the company said, “On April 7, an employee turned to the medical center of the company with fever.”
30 employees who were in close contact with her are suspended from work. Local residents were sent home, and out-of-towners were sent to Arkhangelsk, they stay under medical supervision.
All those suspended from work are in isolation to prevent the spread of the disease.
The regional Rospotrebnadzor is reportedly already conducting an epidemiological investigation.
The mining and processing plant continues to operate with reduced production activity in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, the company said.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg