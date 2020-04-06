Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Today

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

CTF’s jewellery sales dip 41% in mainland China in Q4

Today
News

news_13062018_ctf.jpgChow Tai Fook succumbs to COVID-19 with its sales dipping in the Q4 due to sluggish consumer demand and store closures. While retail sales declined 41% in mainland China in the three months ending March 31, same-store sales dipped 50%, according to media reports.
In Hong Kong and Macau, both retail sales and same-store sales decreased by 65% during the period. Due to volatility in gold prices, Gold jewellery sales fell 54% on a same-store basis on the mainland and 67%. Same-store sales of gem-set jewellery dropped 64% in Hong Kong and Macau and 50% in mainland China.
CTF expects group revenue to fall 11% to 13% for the year, while profit will drop 7% to 9% as per unaudited reports for the 11 months ending February 29. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished