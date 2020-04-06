Exclusive
Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
06 april 2020
Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks
Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...
30 march 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry
The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...
23 march 2020
Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners
Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...
16 march 2020
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years
Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...
10 march 2020
ALROSA's sales dropped by 59.5% in March against one year ago
Totally, the diamond miner raked in $ 904.2 million from sales in the first quarter of 2020 against $ 1.004 million in 2019 (a decrease of 10%). ALROSA also announced that it had terminated long-term contracts with some of its customers.
“March demand for rough and polished diamonds in all key markets demonstrated a steep decline. The uncertainty in February was followed by severe restrictions and even the suspension of trading because of border closures and quarantine measures across the world. Needless to say that this has had an extremely adverse effect all along the diamond pipeline. In this turbulent environment, the situation at the start and at the end of our trading session in March was completely different. That is why we had to adjust and offer more flexible sales terms on the go.
We would like to thank those of our customers who stick to our long-term contracts, though with several companies we had to terminate such contracts and switch to spot sales,” says Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA. “However, according to the latest news, the epidemiological situation in China, one of the major diamond markets, is gradually improving and moving towards less strict quarantine measures. This gives us the hope that this market will be the first to start recovering the demand in the nearest future.”
