Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
06 april 2020
Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks
Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...
30 march 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry
The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...
23 march 2020
Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners
Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...
16 march 2020
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years
Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...
10 march 2020
Antwerp young diamantaires donated face masks
The donation was made through contributions raised in the Antwerp diamond community, with the support of the bourses Antwerpsche DiamantKring, Antwerp Diamond Club and manufacturers organization SBD.
Alain Zlayet, of the YDA: “Our initiative was supported through all levels of our community; organisations, traders, polishers. We are grateful to all of them that we could do something meaningful for those who are putting their lives on the line every day.”
In Antwerp, the number of people infected with coronavirus infection is currently about 930 people.
