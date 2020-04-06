Exclusive

ZCDC downscales Marange operations in compliance with Covid-19 lockdown

Today
News

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has downscaled its operations in Marange in compliance with the country’s 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spreading of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
Company spokesperson Sugar Chagonda was quoted as saying Chat263 that they are currently operating with a skeleton staff. 

news_09042020_zcdc.png
                     Image credit: ZCDC


“We have also increased our security around the perimeter to counter breaches by artisanal miners during this period,” he said. 
At least 2359 illegal diamond miners were arrested in 2019 in Manicaland Province where ZCDC has its operations.
Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023. 
Zimbabwe is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats in 2018.   

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

