HKTDC: Twin Hong Kong shows slated for 3-6 August

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced that the rescheduled HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show 2020 and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show 2020 will now be held from August 3-6, 2020.According to the organization, this step is for the safety of exhibitors and buyers and taking into consideration the compulsory quarantine of persons arriving in Hong Kong from overseas.HKTDC also said that it had launched a month-long Spring Virtual Expo @ hktdc.com Sourcing on 1 April 2020. It hoped that this would help industry players capture business opportunities and establish contact with buyers during the traditional peak sourcing season. It said it would also provide O2O Business Connect business-matching service with video conferences for buyers who cannot attend the fairs.HKTDC hoped that the online promotion together with the physical exhibitions in August would complement each other and maximise synergy.