ALROSA allocates more than 165 mn rubles to combat coronavirus

ALROSA allocated more than 165.6 million rubles to counter the spread of the new coronavirus in Yakutia. In particular, the company allocated 147 million rubles to provide the necessary medicines and medical equipment. First supplies started arriving in Mirny and Lensky districts in early March. Mini-laboratories of rapid diagnostics for the detection of coronavirus, as well as sets of appropriate reagents and tests worth more than 62 million rubles are currently being purchased.District and city hospitals of Mirny, Lensk and the village of Aikhal will soon receive funds of 24.7 million rubles for the purchase of antibacterial and antiviral drugs, solutions for inhalation, hormones, infusion solutions, medical devices, etc. Another 21 million rubles will be used to purchase artificial lung ventilation equipment for hospitals.Earlier it was also reported that the CEO of the company, Sergey Ivanov, is sending another 18.5 million rubles out of his personal funds received from the sale of part of ALROSA's shares to help the diamond province.