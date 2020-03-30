Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

Yesterday

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Indian company Titan will hold up despite current slowdown

Today
News

Tata Group’s Titan Company has closed most of its manufacturing units due to the national lockdown. Also, because of the shutdown of shopping malls and trade centres, the retail stores of the company — Tanishq, CaratLane and World of Titan — have also been closed in many places. Thus, the earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 are likely to take a hit, as per a BusinessLine report.
The growth in the first nine months of FY20, though above industry, has been lower than what Titan has had in the past. A drop in discretionary consumer spending saw revenue in terms of grammage sold drop sharply in Q2 and Q3 — down 14 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, year-on-year.
In the first nine months of FY20, the company’s earnings reported a growth of 8 per cent. Given the current weak demand, earnings for the full year FY20 is expected to grow by 5 per cent.
In the first nine months of FY20, operating profit margins were 12.3 per cent, up from 11.6 per cent in the same period last year. The expansion in margins is thanks to cost savings and higher sales.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished




Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished