Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

Today

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Kimberley Process mulls digital certificates

Today
News

kp_logo.pngThe Kimberley Process (KP), which is currently led by Russia, is testing the use of digital certificates for rough-diamond shipments in a bid to improve “efficiency and reduce fraud”.
“Digital data exchange will significantly increase the efficiency of export [and] import operations, as well as speed up the statistics exchange between KP participants,” an unnamed Russian KP spokesperson was quoted as saying by Rapaport.
Russia will test the idea with exports to select countries.
Participating nations will identify officials whose electronic signatures will be valid for confirming a KP certificate’s legitimacy. 
The exporting and importing countries will exchange unique codes to confirm that someone in authority has approved the document, according to Rapaport. 
In addition, an official from a national authority must physically sign a paper certificate — declaring that the diamonds meet the KP’s conflict-free requirements — before the export can take place. 
Eventually, Russia wants to replace paper certificates with QR codes on packaging, enabling importers to check that the certificate matches the contents of the parcels, said the spokesperson.
World Diamond Council (WDC) executive director Elodie Daguzan the digital certificates will likely be on the agenda at the virtual KP intersessional meeting in June.
 “The Russian proposal is definitely an interesting one that will be evaluated in detail by the different KP bodies involved,” Daguzan said. 
“In this context, we also need to study what levels of digitalization can reasonably be achieved by all KP participants, and at what cost.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished