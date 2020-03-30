Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

Jewelry show in Kazan will be held despite the coronavirus pandemic

Jewelry show in Kazan “JewelerExpo. Kazan” which will be held this year for the 18th time, will take place from June 17 to 21 the Kazan Fair exposition center, according to the official website of the event. 

The exhibition is expected to be visited by more than 150 leaders of jewelry factories, workshops, salons and jewelry stores from 40 cities and regions of Russia, Dagestan, Kazakhstan and Armenia.
Exhibitors will present a wide selection of jewelry - classic mass-produced jewelry and exclusive designer pieces.
During the exhibition, the organisers will hold jewelry shows and special events.
“JewelerExpo. Kazan” will help establish new partnerships with distributors, trading companies, wholesale buyers and end users.

