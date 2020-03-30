RJK Explorations discovered 18 diamonds from 22.4 kg core sample

Today









Image credit: RJK Explorations







Glenn Kasner, RJK’s CEO, stated, “Drilling the Kon 1 kimberlite in late January/early February gave our consultants a valuable visual comparison, which led to the recommendation that we retest the Paradis Pond core for diamonds. At least eighteen diamonds thought to be natural by CFM, is well beyond our expectations. Our working relationship with CFM (CF Mineral Research Ltd.) has given us the confidence we need to expand our exploration program. I am very confident in the personnel we have assembled, and together, we will continue to work to unlock the diamond and mineral potential of the Cobalt region.”

RJK is temporally suspending drilling operations due to spring breakup and COVID 19 government mandates. After spring breakup, RJK is planning to initiate a geophysical program including a ground IP survey on the Paradis Pond area. Drilling is anticipated to follow in late spring or early summer.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels Glenn Kasner, RJK’s CEO, stated, “Drilling the Kon 1 kimberlite in late January/early February gave our consultants a valuable visual comparison, which led to the recommendation that we retest the Paradis Pond core for diamonds. At least eighteen diamonds thought to be natural by CFM, is well beyond our expectations. Our working relationship with CFM (CF Mineral Research Ltd.) has given us the confidence we need to expand our exploration program. I am very confident in the personnel we have assembled, and together, we will continue to work to unlock the diamond and mineral potential of the Cobalt region.”RJK is temporally suspending drilling operations due to spring breakup and COVID 19 government mandates. After spring breakup, RJK is planning to initiate a geophysical program including a ground IP survey on the Paradis Pond area. Drilling is anticipated to follow in late spring or early summer.

RJK Explorations Ltd. announced that at least 18 natural diamonds, varying in colour, have been recovered in a 22.4 kg drill core sample. Four of the stones that appear natural are -0.212+0.150 mm in size. One is light yellow, one is light green and two are white in colour. Seven of the stones thought to be natural are -0.150+0.106 mm in size.