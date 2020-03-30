Exclusive

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

Hong Kong’s jewellery sales decline by 78.5% in February

According to the Hong Kong government, the COVID-19 pandemic has further dented jewellery sales in Hong Kong registering a 78.5 per cent decline y-o-y in February. 
During the first two months of the year, retail sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts were down 58.6 per cent as per data from Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department.
Overall retail sales dipped 44 per cent y-o-y in February. 
According to the Hong Kong government, the retail business is expected to remain subdued in the near term, with the new pandemic severely impacting inbound tourism and local consumption.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said that a 30 per cent to 50 per cent dip in overall sales during the first half of 2020 is highly likely.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

