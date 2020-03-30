Botswana Diamonds gets six new prospecting licenses

Exclusive

Botswana Diamonds’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunland Minerals has received six new prospecting licences from the Botswana government.
The diamond explorer said that the licence tenure is for a period of three years until 31 March 2023 and they cover an area of 4,319 square kilometres in the Central and Kgalagadi Districts, colloquially known as the Kalahari. 

news_21112018_botswana.png
       Image credit: Botswana Diaminds


Gaborone has also renewed four existing prospecting licenses to Sunland covering a total of 1,406 square kilometres in the Kgalagadi District for a further period of two years until 31 March 2022. 
Airborne and ground magnetic surveys from previous work conducted by Sunland Minerals on these licences had revealed well deﬁned targets.
Subsequent soil sampling over the targets identiﬁed heavy concentrations of kimberlitic indicator minerals over these targets particularly Chrome Diopsides strongly suggesting an underlying kimberlite source, said Botswana Diamonds. 
It said an environmental study was in progress to pave the way for the drilling of “these high priority targets”.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

