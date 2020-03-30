Exclusive

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

GJEPC’s Chairman announces $ 2.74 mln to PM-CARES Fund

Today
News
In a statement, the Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India, Pramod Kumar Agrawal has announced the contribution of $ 2.74 mln to the PM – CARES Fund on behalf of the entire gem and jewellery trade in India for the welfare of the nation.
The Statement: “GJEPC, the apex body of gem and jewellery trade in India has decided to contribute $ 2.74 mln to PM-CARES Fund, pledging our commitment on behalf of the entire gem & jewellery trade in India for the welfare of the nation.
The Nation is facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the service of organizations and their resources like never before. In such times, the Council steps forward to show its solidarity and ardent support towards all the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to fight COVID-19.
Under the strong and able leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Government of India has initiated proactively every possible measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. I am hopeful that GJEPC’s contribution towards PM-CARES Fund can make a difference to several initiatives undertaken by the Government towards relief from COVID-19.
The economic situation of our country and that of several industries has taken a severe beating. The most affected is the daily wage worker community. It becomes important and mandatory at such distressing times to take adequate care of these workers and support them wholeheartedly.
We have also called upon our members, trade associates and Gem & Jewellery associations to come forward and donate generously to the PM-CARES Fund.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished