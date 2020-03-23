Exclusive
Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks
Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...
Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry
The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...
23 march 2020
Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners
Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...
16 march 2020
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years
Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...
10 march 2020
Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers
Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...
02 march 2020
COVID-19: De Beers suspends March sight, permits 100% deferrals
“[The cancelation is] due to the public health restrictions on the movement of people and product in Botswana, South Africa and India, which prohibit customers from traveling and prevent the shipment of goods to customers’ international operations,” it said.
As reported last week, De Beers said it is enabling its customers to defer 100% of their sight three allocations to later in the year.
The group also said that it will continue to seek innovative ways to meet sightholders’ rough diamond supply needs in the coming weeks.
De Beers raked in $355 million from its second rough diamond sale compared with $496 million, a year earlier and $551 million, the previous month.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished