Christie’s jewellery auctions rescheduled

Today
News

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sales are postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus. 
The sales, which usually occur in April-May are rescheduled for June-July.
The New York Magnificent Jewels will be held on June 11, the Geneva sale will take place on July 1, while the Hong Kong action will be on June 2. 

news_13122019_christie's.JPG
Image credit: Christie's


“Our first priority is to continue to act in the best interest of the community and our thoughts are with all those affected by the ongoing situation,” said Guillaume Cerutti, Chief Executive Officer, Christie’s. “Christie’s teams in the Americas, Europe and Asia are working remotely and resiliently to adapt to the environment, focusing on serving our clients and building successful sales for our auction, private and online channels.”
As previously announced, all offices and sales sites in the Americas, Europe and Middle East remain closed as a precautionary measure, with all employee teams working remotely. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg


