Pandora hires new Chief Commercial Officer

Image credit: Pandora

The newly established CCO position will be a cornerstone in Pandora’s new operating model announced March 4, 2020. Leading Pandora’s ten new clusters, Martino Pessina will be responsible for commercial operations across the company’s more than 100 markets, and he will manage a retail centre of excellence to improve global merchandising, store development, planning and execution. He will also lead a new function called Network & Franchise Management overseeing the retail estate and supporting franchise partners globally.Martino Pessina will join Pandora on April 2, 2020.“As part of our turnaround programme, we are strengthening the organisation and moving Pandora closer to consumers. Martino has an impressive track record in international mass-market fashion retail and will play a very important role in this transformation. He is a natural leader with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of shoppers. I am very happy to welcome him to our leadership team”, says CEO Alexander Lacik.