Gem Diamonds places Letšeng on care and maintenance to combat Covid-19

Image credit: Gem Diamonds

It said the decision to temporarily place the Letšeng mine on care and maintenance was in line with the Lesotho Government's three week lock down strategy (between 29 March and 21 April 2020).“For the period of the lock down, only essential maintenance will take place, with security and support staff performing rotation shifts at the mine,” said Gem Diamonds.“The situation will be reviewed after three weeks. Gem Diamonds will continue to hold its recently announced flexible sales of diamonds during this period.”The company said its key priority remains the safety of its employees, contractors and customers, and continues to ensure all relevant safety protocols relating to Covid19 are adhered to.