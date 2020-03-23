Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry
The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...
23 march 2020
Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners
Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...
16 march 2020
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years
Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...
10 march 2020
Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers
Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...
02 march 2020
High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds
Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...
25 february 2020
Rapaport Price List suspended till May 1
The vote was initiated by Martin Rapaport, who acknowledged that he had received “hundreds of emails and numerous calls from leaders of the diamond industry,” many of whom expressed outrage about the reduction of prices, while others asked to suspend the price list.
Image credit: Diamant-Gems
In response to the drastic price cuts in the Rapaport Price List of March 20, quite a number of industry stakeholders refused to accept the news prices and started to remove their diamond inventories from RapNet, the Rapaport trading platform.
However, Martin Rapaport continued to maintain his position saying that “It is vital that the Rapaport Price List reflect the realities of the market even when such realities are not pleasant or welcome. We cannot protect the market from price changes and must maintain the credibility of our price information. It is important to note that the Rapaport Price List is used by buyers and not just sellers. Buyers require and expect Rapaport to reflect the lower price realities of the market. We cannot misrepresent prices for the benefit of sellers and we must not mislead buyers.”
Still, the industry’s broad protest followed by the vote resulted in the suspension of the Rapaport Price List till May 1, 2020, which is the first time in Rapaport’s 42-year history, according to Martin Rapaport, who said: “This is an extraordinary step we are taking as an act of solidarity with the trade.”
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg