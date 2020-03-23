Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Rapaport Price List suspended till May 1

Following an uproar in the diamond industry after the publication of its Price List on March 20, which slashed polished prices by 5% to 9% across all categories of goods, Rapaport announced that its next issue will be released in one month’s time. The announcement came on Tuesday after the industry voted 72% in favor of suspension. Rapaport’s Friday Market Comment said, “The next issue of the Rapaport Price List will be published on May 1. The March 20 Price List is the official list until then.”
The vote was initiated by Martin Rapaport, who acknowledged that he had received “hundreds of emails and numerous calls from leaders of the diamond industry,” many of whom  expressed outrage about the reduction of prices, while others asked to suspend the price list.

In response to the drastic price cuts in the Rapaport Price List of March 20, quite a number of industry stakeholders refused to accept the news prices and started to remove their diamond inventories from RapNet, the Rapaport trading platform.
However, Martin Rapaport continued to maintain his position saying that “It is vital that the Rapaport Price List reflect the realities of the market even when such realities are not pleasant or welcome. We cannot protect the market from price changes and must maintain the credibility of our price information. It is important to note that the Rapaport Price List is used by buyers and not just sellers. Buyers require and expect Rapaport to reflect the lower price realities of the market. We cannot misrepresent prices for the benefit of sellers and we must not mislead buyers.”
Still, the industry’s broad protest followed by the vote resulted in the suspension of the Rapaport Price List till May 1, 2020, which is the first time in Rapaport’s 42-year history, according to Martin Rapaport, who said: “This is an extraordinary step we are taking as an act of solidarity with the trade.”

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

