Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Signet Jewelers reported fiscal 2020 results

Today
News

signet_logo_news.pngSignet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the  52 weeks ("Fiscal 2020") ended February 1, 2020.
Signet's total sales were $6.1 billion, down $110.0 million or 1.8% in the year ended February 1, 2020 on a reported basis and down 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Total same store sales grew 0.6% year-over-year. 
eCommerce sales were $750.4 million, up 10.0% year over year. eCommerce sales accounted for 12.2% of sales, up from 10.9% of sales in the prior year and more than doubling from the prior three year period. Brick and mortar same store sales declined 0.7%. 
Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While it is difficult in the current environment to reflect on the past, it’s important to consider where we’ve been and look ahead with the expectation of recovery. Prior to this crisis, our Signet team delivered results ahead of expectations for the fourth quarter and Fiscal 2020. Moreover, we delivered our best overall holiday business performance in four years. As we entered Fiscal 2021, our momentum from holiday continued, including a strong Valentine’s Day selling period, validating that the strategic initiatives and investments we made in the first two years of our Path to Brilliance transformation are delivering results. 
"What’s paramount now is that we are moving quickly and aggressively to strengthen Signet’s financial flexibility by reducing capital expenditures, driving transformational cost savings,” she added.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished