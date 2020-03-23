Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

GJEPC contributes $7.5 mln to fund livelihood of daily wage workers of g&j industry & other Government initiatives to fight Covid-19

Today
News

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has contributed $ 7.5 mln to help the needy workers of the industry and also fund the Government’s initiatives impacted by Covid-19, according to a press release from GJEPC.
Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “In our endeavour to combat the situation caused by Covid-19, GJEPC, from its own reserves, has decided to contribute Rs. 50 crores towards several welfare initiatives to be undertaken in the current scenario. We have braved many turmoils and this time will be no different. This is the time to show solidarity towards our Nation and our Industry.”
GJEPC has pledged to serve the Nation and in particular the Indian Gem & Jewellery Industry in every possible manner. 
It has appealed to all its members to take care of their employees during the lockdown period; contributed a sum of $ 7.5 mln from its own reserves to mitigate the impact of Covid 19 on the Industry and Nation at large; the fund will be utilised to aid the Daily Wage Workers employed in Industry whose livelihood is directly impacted by Covid 19; The contributed fund will also be used for funding specific initiatives undertaken by Government.
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “We are thankful to the Government for announcing certain waiver in compliance and tax filings to mitigate the woes of all industries. We have also represented to the Honourable Finance Minister and to Hon’ Commerce Minister with measures that need to be implemented to revive the Indian gem & jewellery industry from this crisis.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished