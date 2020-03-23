ALROSA sells large diamonds online

Today

Due to the lockdown of many countries due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19, ALROSA decided to hold an online auction for the sale of special diamonds (over 10.8 carats), which runs from March 23 to April 6.The company took such a step due to the fact that the company's next auctions were canceled."Health of our employees and customers is essential for us. This is why we decided to cancel upcoming auctions and shorten those already in progress. The company is in contact with customers from different countries, considering different supporting measures. One of the opportunities is a digital tender. It will not replace the traditional trading model, but becomes a solution for those who are ready to work remotely right now. From our part, we will provide all the necessary information about our rough diamonds and will negotiate with customers on payment terms and logistics," said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.Digital tender is based on the technology that provides customer with a full digital scan of each rough diamond for detailed analysis. This allows buyers to thoroughly evaluate the rough and make informed purchasing decisions without visiting the company’s office, basing on comprehensive data regarding the offered rough stones.According to the company, holding an online auction will allow customers to purchase the raw materials they need.



