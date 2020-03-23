Indian Government announces financial year end related operational measures and reliefs

Today

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has welcomed the financial year end related operational measures announced by Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24.Among the various steps and measures announced earlier today by the Finance Minister were those that would directly benefit exporters and help MSMEs in the gem and jewellery sector like GST, Income Tax, Banking related, Customs and Commerce related.According to GJEPC, many of the measures were part of the suggestions compiled from the industry and forwarded by the Council to the Ministry for consideration.Vice-Chairman GJEPC Colin Shah said, “We eagerly await the economic relief financial package to be announced by the Government."