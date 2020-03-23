Coronavirus: Petra Diamonds to comply with South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

Petra Diamonds is currently carrying out a detailed review of South Africa’s 21-day lockdown directive in order to comply with the measures required.
It said in a statement that the measures will involve placing its mining operations in South Africa on care and maintenance for the duration of the lockdown.
Petra said it supports Pretoria’s decisive measures to combat this unprecedented threat.
“The health, safety and wellbeing of all Petra people remains our top priority and the company is committed to protecting the ongoing viability of its operations and the livelihoods of its employees, contractors and stakeholder beneficiaries,” it said.
The South African government announced a 21-day national lockdown, effective midnight Thursday 26 March 2020 to midnight Thursday 16 April 2020, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
The lockdown directive requires all non-essential businesses and activities to be suspended, and that people should remain at home.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished