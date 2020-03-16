ALROSA approves nominees to the new Supervisory Board

Today

Following the absentee voting on March 20, ALROSA Supervisory Board determined the list of nominees for the new Supervisory Board to be approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June.The list of 15 nominees has been approved according to the proposals of the company’s shareholders:-Maria GORDON – Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange, Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Polyus;-Evgenia GRIGORIEVA – Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);-Natalia GURIEVA – Deputy Head of Administration, the Verkhnevilyuisky Municipal District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);-Kirill DMITRIEV – CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company;-Andrey DONETS – First Deputy CEO, Far East Investment and Export Agency;-Sergey IVANOV – CEO, Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA;-Dmitry KONOV – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC SIBUR Holding;-Sergey MESTNIKOV – CEO, Non-profit Organization Target Fund of Future Generations of the Republic -of Sakha (Yakutia);-Alexey MOISEEV – Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;-Alexey NOSKOV – Managing Director of JSC Polyus Aldan;-Aysen NIKOLAEV – Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);-Vladimir RASHEVSKY – Chairman of the Executive Committee, CEO of JSC SUEK;-Anton SILUANOV – Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;-Vladimir SOLODOV – Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);-Oleg FEDOROV – Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of the North-West.The Supervisory Board also made a decision on the nominees to the Audit Committee and approved the list of questions to be put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.Previously it was reported that the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at an absentee meeting re-elected Sergey Ivanov as CEO - Chairman of the Executive Committee for a period of five years. This was a unanimous decision.Sergey Ivanov was appointed CEO of ALROSA in 2017. His contract was for three years.