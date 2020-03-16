Lucapa to test priority kimberlite pipes in Canguige catchment

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

L71 is located about 3km from the main road which runs through the 3,000km2 Lulo concession, in Angola.“The close proximity of L71 to the main road should enable a bulk sample to be excavated from this kimberlite pipe once the delineation drilling identifies the targeted near-surface volcaniclastic kimberlite material,” it said.“…bulk sampling of the other four priority pipes will follow.”Lucapa also said that in light of the highly-encouraging stream sampling diamond recoveries, the Lulo geological team was now reviewing other confirmed kimberlites in the Canguige catchment to determine whether any should be added to the delineation drilling/ bulk sampling programme.The Canguige catchment has become the focus of the Lulo kimberlite exploration program following the recovery of 45 diamonds of up to 3.75 carats in individual size from stream samples taken from the tributary flowing into the Cacuilo River.The Canguige catchment hosts five of the 16 Lulo kimberlite pipes rated in a 2019 technical review as being the most prospective to host diamonds, and thus considered potential sources of the high population of rare Type II alluvial diamonds being mined downstream along the Cacuilo River.