Grib Diamonds earns almost $20 million from rough auction in Antwerp

Image credit: Grib Diamonds

Grib Diamonds conducted another auction on March 23, 2020. 90% of the lots on offer were sold for approximately $20 million. The company announced this in a press release received by Rough & Polished.Due to the spread of the coronavirus and the cessation of much of worldwide trade, prices were under considerable pressure, said Grib Diamonds in its statement. This decrease in price was anticipated following the diminution in activity in the main centres of sales and processing of rough diamonds.“Our customers have been with us for many years and understand and appreciate being able to purchase in a transparent manner both in the good times when prices are high but also in the bad times when prices are low. The ability to buy at market prices ensures that profitability is sustained and customers are able to start replacing the cost of their inventory,” said Igor Prokhorenko, CEO of Grib Diamonds. “This is an essential part of our value proposition, and it allows us to see where the market is in downturns and also allows us to move quickly when the market turns upwards again.”