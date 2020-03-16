HKTDC: The twin shows are postponed again

Today

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) noted in a statement that on March 19, the Hong Kong government-enforced measures requiring all travellers arriving in the city to isolate themselves for 14 days, to contain the coronavirus cases a second time.This rule will remain in effect until June 18.According to HKTDC, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows which are currently scheduled for May 18 to 21 is being postponed again as it would be difficult for overseas exhibitors and buyers to attend the Shows.The Organizers are at present making alternative arrangements for the events.