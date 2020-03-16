Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

Yesterday

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

HKTDC: The twin shows are postponed again

Today
News

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) noted in a statement that on March 19, the Hong Kong government-enforced measures requiring all travellers arriving in the city to isolate themselves for 14 days, to contain the coronavirus cases a second time.
This rule will remain in effect until June 18.
According to HKTDC, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows which are currently scheduled for May 18 to 21 is being postponed again as it would be difficult for overseas exhibitors and buyers to attend the Shows.
The Organizers are at present making alternative arrangements for the events.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

