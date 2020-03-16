Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

Today

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Nikolay Gorokhov was appointed Director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok

Today
News

alrosa_logo.jpgFollowing the results of an internal corporate selection contest Nikolai Gorokhov was appointed to the position of director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok. He replaced Semyon Lavrentiev, who moved to head the Diamond Sorting Center in Mirny, Yakutia.
Nikolay Gorokhov started working in ALROSA’s Yakutsk Diamond Trading Company in 2001. In his new position, he will be responsible for rough diamond sales in Vladivostok, logistics, Chinese market research and increasing the efficiency of the branch.
“My congratulations to Nikolay Gorokhov on his appointment as director of our Far East branch. He will continue working with customers from Asia-Pacific and strengthening positive image of ALROSA. I also would like to thank Semyon Lavrentiev for his work and to wish him success in his new position,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Semyon Lavrentiev, who has managed the Vladivostok branch since 2018, was appointed as a head of the Diamond Sorting Center (DSC) in Mirny. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

