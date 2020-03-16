Zim targets $1bln diamond sector by 2023 as Anjin, ALROSA jolt into action

Exclusive

Today
News

zimbabwe_flag.pngZimbabwe is expecting the diamond sector to contribute $1 billion towards the targeted $12 billion mining revenues by 2023, according to a senior government official.
Mines and mining development minister Winston Chitando was quoted by the State media as saying that the diamond sector realised $165 million in 2019 compared to $98 million in 2018. 
He said “interventions” were being put in place to ensure the diamond industry boosts output starting this year moving towards achievement of the $1 billion mark by 2023.
“In line with diamond policy, Anjin Investments has started production and Alrosa Diamonds, which is the largest producer of diamonds in the world and is already on the ground evaluating several sites to commence production,” said Chitando.
“Government is working on improvements of the marketing framework.”
He said the State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) was also expected to gradually increase production. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

