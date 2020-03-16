Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The culprits of the incident at the Mir mine will be punished

Today
News

Two employees guilty of flooding the ALROSA Mir underground mine were sentenced to two and a half years in prison in a penal colony, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta citing acting Senior Assistant to the Head of the Regional Investigation Department Anna Kolesnik. 

news_20032020_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


In addition, the acting Director of the Mir Mining Division Alexander Kisilichin and former acting chief engineer of this enterprise, Alexander Mann are deprived of the right to occupy management positions for three years.
The criminal prosecution of the third accused, the former head of the Mir underground mine, Alexei Burkser, was reportedly terminated in connection with his death.
The Mir kimberlite pipe was discovered in 1955 and then it was developed as an open-pit mine until 2001. The Mir underground mine was commissioned in August 2009 in the presence of Vladimir Putin, the then Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. ALROSA spent 22 billion rubles for the construction of the underground mine. Its capacity was 1 million tons of ore per year. The company planned to continue mining operations at Mir for more than 30 years. However, mining at Mir stopped in August 2017 due to an accident that led to its flooding, which resulted in death of 8 workers. 
The damage caused amounted to more than 10 billion rubles. To compensate, the property and money of the accused were seized.
The court verdict has not entered into legal force.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg






