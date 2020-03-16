Diamonds might be used to power the world

Today

Scientists at the UK Atomic Energy Authority and the University of Bristol are working together on a high-end technology to create diamond batteries, according to a report on the official site of the UK government.

The scientists say that the batteries could be used to power such devices as computer chips, smoke alarms, pacemakers, or small satellites without being recharged for decades or thousands of years.

The batteries are supposed to be very small and powered by small amounts of graphite from former nuclear reactors.









Image credit: gr8effect (Pixabay)







Professor Scott was quoted as saying: «Bristol are working with Culham to form a spin-out company and set up a pilot run of making these devices. We would look at producing 10,000 or 20,000 devices a year, but ultimately want to be producing millions of devices annually.»

«It’s an extremely exciting project – we are aiming to be world leaders in diamond batteries,» he added.

Exceptional physical properties of diamonds enable a wide range of applications. They already surround us in the devises that we use for our everyday life - dentists use tools tipped with diamonds to treat cavities, diamonds are used in computers and high-end speakers. There are many more applications and now they are going to be used as a powerful source of energy.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg