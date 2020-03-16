JCK Las Vegas and Luxury jewelry shows are postponed with new dates to be set

JCK has announced that it cancels the JCK Las Vegas and Luxury jewelry shows, which were initially planned for June 2 to 5 and May 31 to June 5 respectively, due to the spread of coronavirus.
«After careful consideration and comprehensive discussions, we have decided that the JCK & Luxury shows will be postponed to later in the year due to the growing concerns over public health and safety and the escalation of COVID-19,» says the statement from the organisation.
The organisers of the exhibitions also noted that the new dates would be announced shortly.
JCK shows are major events in the US jewellery industry.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg