Botswana Diamonds commences bulk sampling on Marsfontein

Botswana Diamonds has commenced a bulk sampling campaign on its Marsfontein project, in South Africa.
The company said late last month that it had intersected a kimberlite at shallow depth in two out of the three holes (30 to 33m and 36 to 39m) on Marsfontein.
This kimberlite, it said, is believed to be associated with the high grade Marsfontein M1 kimberlite pipe and has been identified as 'high-interest'.
Bulk sampling will be done on the site of the remnant kimberlite of the same type encountered in the drill samples.
“Treatment will be undertaken by Vutomi's mining contractor at a nearby diamond processing facility using two stage crushing, screening, pans, x-ray and grease recovery processes,” said Botswana Diamonds.
Meanwhile, the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer said a national disaster in respect of the Coronavirus has been declared in South Africa.
This, it said, will impact the scheduling of the project in the coming weeks.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished