Botswana Diamonds commences bulk sampling on Marsfontein

Image credit: Botswana Diamonds

This kimberlite, it said, is believed to be associated with the high grade Marsfontein M1 kimberlite pipe and has been identified as 'high-interest'.Bulk sampling will be done on the site of the remnant kimberlite of the same type encountered in the drill samples.“Treatment will be undertaken by Vutomi's mining contractor at a nearby diamond processing facility using two stage crushing, screening, pans, x-ray and grease recovery processes,” said Botswana Diamonds.Meanwhile, the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer said a national disaster in respect of the Coronavirus has been declared in South Africa.This, it said, will impact the scheduling of the project in the coming weeks.