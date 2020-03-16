Mountain Province Diamonds postponed 3rd diamond sale of 2020 until further notice

Image credit: Mountain Province

Therefore, the current sale, the company's 3rd sale of 2020, is being postponed until further notice. Depending on the length of the closure periods imposed, future sales could also be impacted. Mountain Province is reviewing options to consider alternative sales methods as it tries to navigate through these unprecedented times.At present the virus is not impacting operations at the Gahcho Kué Mine as numerous precautionary measures have been taken over the past few weeks to ensure, as far as possible, a safe working environment for all employees and contractors travelling to and from site as well as the support offices in Yellowknife, Calgary and Toronto.