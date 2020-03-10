India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February

Image credit: stevepb (Pixabay)

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 37.05 mln during February 2020 as against $ 23.35 mn in February a year earlier.Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 25.47 mln during the month, up from $ 9.40 mln in February 2019, while imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $ 6.04 mln in February 2020 as compared to $ 12.95 mn a year earlier.For the eleven months of the current fiscal, polished diamond exports during April 2019 – February 2020 were down 19.38% to $ 17.70 bn as against the $ 21.95 bln exported over the same months last fiscal, while imports of polished diamonds rose by 21.04% to $ 1.47 bln as compared to $ 1.22 bln for the same period of the previous fiscal year.Import of rough diamonds during the fiscal year to date showed a decline of 13.43% to $ 12.39 bln from $ 14.31 bln during the fiscal period a year earlier.Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 1.03 bln in April 2019 – Feb 2020 as compared to $ 1.15 bln during the same period a year earlier.Meanwhile, exports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 7.18 mln in April ’19 – Feb ’20 as against $ 13.42 mln in the same period a year earlier.Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 393.21 mln during the April 2019 – Feb 2020 period as against $ 195.44 mln during the same period a year earlier.Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 318.60 mln during April ’19 – Feb ’20 period up from imports of $ 123.66 mln during the same period a year ago.Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds rose to $ 92.51 mln in April 2019 – Feb 2020 as compared to $ 85.88 mln during the same period a year earlier.