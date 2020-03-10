Exclusive
Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners
Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...
Yesterday
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years
Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...
10 march 2020
Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers
Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...
02 march 2020
High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds
Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...
25 february 2020
Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone
Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.
17 february 2020
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
Industry sources said all the four diamond bourses in Antwerp trading halls - Antwerp Diamond Bourse, Antwerpsche Diamantkring, Diamond Club of Antwerp and Vrije Diamnthandel - have been closed from Monday till further notice.
Image credit: Surat Diamond Association
Antwerp and Israel are two important diamond trading centres directly connected with Surat and Mumbai. Small and medium diamond units procure their rough diamond supplies from diamond traders in Antwerp. It is estimated that about 30% of rough diamonds out of total $19 bln imported into the country come from Antwerp.
Surat Diamond Association (SDA) president Babu Kathiriya said: “About 50% of polished diamonds cut and polished in Surat are passed from Antwerp to different parts of the world. As the trading activity has been shut in both Antwerp and Israel, we have convened an emergency meeting of industry stakeholders to decide on the future course of action. Majority of diamond units have reduced working hours from 12 hours to eight hours and many are keeping their units shut on weekends to control diamond production."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished