COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings

The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.“We had a busy scheduled planned for the coming months. It has been changed, but for the most part not suspended. The OECD conflict minerals forum, which was to have been held in Paris at the beginning of April, is cancelled, but the Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting, scheduled for Moscow from June 8 to 12, is being restructured as virtual conference, ” Fischler said.According to him, the WDC Board meeting, which was to have been held in Moscow June 5 and during which the officers and directors for the coming two years will be confirmed, will now take the form of a teleconference.