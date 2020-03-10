Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

Today

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

Kristall factory celebrated its 57th anniversary

Today
The Kristall Production Association, a member of the ALROSA Group, celebrated its 57th birthday last week.
The company held a gala evening in honor of the event on May 12 in Smolensk. During the evening the employees of the organization were congratulated on their successful work and honored for their services.
14 employees of the enterprise were honored  by the Governor of the Smolensk region for many years of conscientious work. 20 people received awards from the Smolensk Regional Duma and 5 people - from the administration of the Hero City of Smolensk. 17 employees of the enterprise were placed on the Board of Honor. 

news_16032020_kristall.png
Image credit: Kristall


The best sites and divisions following the results of the production competition also received awards.
At the ceremonial meeting dedicated to the birthday of the enterprise, Murad Mukharbievich Chaparov, general director of JSC «PA» Kristall, made a welcoming speech. He noted that the company has excellent potential.
“We can make first-class diamonds of any cut, and the team is motivated for this. We have highly skilled cutters, engineers and technicians. The product they produce - Russian Cut diamonds - is famous worldwide for its highest quality. Today, Kristall aims to develop, increase efficiency, attract young personnel,” he said.
Earlier it was reported that in October ALROSA acquired the federal-owned Kristall from the Federal Property Management Agency for $29 million. 
Kristall is the largest diamond manufacturer in Russia and Europe, as well as the major exporter of polished diamonds in the country. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

