Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

Today

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

GSI announced launch of LGX complete grading report

Today
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, announced that it will start offering its new LGX Complete™ for lab grown diamonds that do not have any post growth treatments or enhancements.  

news_04062019_gsi.png
Image credit: GSI


The new GSI report will include if the lab-grown diamond was produced by HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature) or CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) process and if it’s “As Grown,” which is a commonly used term in the industry for lab-grown diamonds that do not have any post growth treatments or enhancements. 
GSI is the only major laboratory to issue grading reports for lab grown diamonds with these disclosures. As lab-grown diamonds become more accepted by consumers it’s important that all relevant information be in place in order to maintain consumer confidence in the industry.
"Consumer confidence is key and consumers want more information and complete transparency about the natural and lab-grown diamonds they are buying,'' said Debbie Azar president and co-founder of GSI.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

