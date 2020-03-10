Exclusive

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Zim delays revision of mining law as AG focuses on constitutional amendments

Zimbabwe’s new Mines and Minerals Act is taking long to come due to the understaffing of the Attorney General's office, which is currently focusing on the constitutional amendments.
The Mines and Mineral Bill is reportedly stuck in Parliament since 2015 and President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered last year that it be taken back to parliament after some stakeholders complained that they were left out in the drafting phase. 

pixel2013
Image credit: pixel2013 (Pixabay)


"The AG are overwhelmed and understaffed and reforms of the Ministry of Finance and we hope that slowly they will be increasing their staff, they may take four or so weeks before they can complete the bill," chairperson of the parliamentary committee on mines and minerals development, Edmond Mukaratigwa was quoted as saying by Chat263.  
Zimbabwe's mineral sector has been operating without a binding legal framework following the repeal of the previous Act in 2015.
Mukaratigwa said there was currently chaos and disorder in the country's mining sector.
Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) director Shamiso Mtisi said they are not happy with the slow pace of amending the Mines and Minerals Act.
"As part of the civil society that has been following the mines and Minerals bill we are not happy that the process has taken long and that the process has also not moved as we expected mainly because of the congested calendar at the Attorney General's office,” he said.
"We had hoped the process would move faster to address issues like the establishment of the Cadastre system which is included in the draft bill, balancing interest of miners and farmers and also the issues of restructuring the mining affairs board and also issues to do with environmental rehabilitation processes."

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

