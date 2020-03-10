100 jewellery outlets across Dubai celebrate Mother’s Day with big discounts

To celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for Dubai’s jewellery industry has launched the campaign ‘My Mother My Precious’ marking this year’s Mother’s day. This unique gifting campaign commenced on 11th March and will run until 21st March 2020.
In collaboration with eight retail jewellery partners, the third edition of the campaign offers an exclusive range of Jewellery designs dedicated to mothers and special discounts of up to 70 per cent on select Jewellery, at over 100 jewellery outlets.
Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group said “After a successful Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) promotion, we are back with our campaign for this year’s Mother’s Day. It is an opportunity for everyone to acknowledge their mother’s undying love, care, and affection which make one’s life filled with joy and happiness. We are conceptualizing a year-long tactical campaign for various such occasions that help us build that connect with our audience.''
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished