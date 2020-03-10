Exclusive

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

100 jewellery outlets across Dubai celebrate Mother’s Day with big discounts

Today
News

To celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for Dubai’s jewellery industry has launched the campaign ‘My Mother My Precious’ marking this year’s Mother’s day. This unique gifting campaign commenced on 11th March and will run until 21st March 2020.  

         Image credit: DGJG


In collaboration with eight retail jewellery partners, the third edition of the campaign offers an exclusive range of Jewellery designs dedicated to mothers and special discounts of up to 70 per cent on select Jewellery, at over 100 jewellery outlets.
Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group said “After a successful Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) promotion, we are back with our campaign for this year’s Mother’s Day. It is an opportunity for everyone to acknowledge their mother’s undying love, care, and affection which make one’s life filled with joy and happiness. We are conceptualizing a year-long tactical campaign for various such occasions that help us build that connect with our audience.''

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

