100 jewellery outlets across Dubai celebrate Mother’s Day with big discounts

Image credit: DGJG

In collaboration with eight retail jewellery partners, the third edition of the campaign offers an exclusive range of Jewellery designs dedicated to mothers and special discounts of up to 70 per cent on select Jewellery, at over 100 jewellery outlets.Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group said “After a successful Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) promotion, we are back with our campaign for this year’s Mother’s Day. It is an opportunity for everyone to acknowledge their mother’s undying love, care, and affection which make one’s life filled with joy and happiness. We are conceptualizing a year-long tactical campaign for various such occasions that help us build that connect with our audience.''