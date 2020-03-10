Exclusive

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Gem Diamonds revenue slides as it recovers 100 stones greater than 100 ct

Today
News

Gem Diamonds’ revenue for the ending 31 December 2019 declined by 32% to $182.0 million compared with $267.3 million, a year earlier.
This, said company chief executive Clifford Elphick, translated into underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amoritisation (EBITDA) of $41 million and earnings per share of 5.1 US cents compared to versus 22.9c in 2018. 

news_04022020_gem_diamonds.png
Image credit: GEM DIAMONDS


“Although the group returned to a cash generative position in Q4 2019, cash flow from operations decreased 60% to $55.5 million during 2019, resulting in net debt at year-end of $10.2 million, compared to net cash of $17.5 million at the end of 2018,” he said.
Elphick said rough diamond prices were under severe pressure during 2019 with the over supply of most categories of rough and polished diamonds. 
Events in Hong Kong affected turnout at the major trade shows for diamonds and credit provision to diamond manufacturers tightened considerably, reducing the ability of our direct customers to finance stock purchases, leading to a surplus of diamond stocks in the manufacturing sector, he said.
Meanwhile, Gem said it delivered “positive results” despite the challenging conditions, including the recovery of 11 diamonds greater than 100 carats compared to 15 in 2018.
These recoveries also brought the total number of diamonds of greater than 100 carats each to 100, since Gem Diamonds took ownership of Letšeng in July 2006.
Diamonds produced at Letšeng decreased by 10% to 113, 974 carats in 2019 compared with 126, 875 carats in 2018, mainly due to the planned limited contribution of the higher-grade, high-value Satellite pipe material during the year. 
This, said the company, was the result of Letšeng transitioning into a new cutback within the pipe to accommodate future increases in contribution from this high-value pipe. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished