Star Diamond commenced legal proceedings against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

Star Diamond Corporation announced that it commenced legal proceedings in the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") in relation to RTEC's purported exercise in November 2019 of its four options under the option to Joint Venture agreement dated June 22, 2017.
As previously disclosed by Star Diamond in its news press dated February 18, 2020, Star Diamond is committed to enforcing its rights under the agreement.
Star Diamond does not intend to comment further on the legal proceedings, except as required by law.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels