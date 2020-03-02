De Beers sightholder opens diamond manufacturing factory in Botswana

Today

Finestar Diamonds Botswana, a sightholder of De Beers and a subsidiary of Finestar Jewellery and Diamonds of India, recently opened a diamond manufacturing factory in Gaborone, Botswana.The company specializes in the manufacturing of polished diamonds ranging from one to +10 carats in size of all colours and clarities, according to Mmegi.“Government has dedicated itself to drive diamond beneficiation as one of its key areas of focus as part of its diversification strategy in order to create employment opportunities for citizens and develop value through sustainable industrialisation,” mineral resources minister Lefoko Moagi said.De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver, who also witnessed the opening of the factory, said Botswana has not only become a leading rough diamond sales location, but a significant cutting and polishing sector responsible for manufacturing a substantial share of the world’s gem quality production.“Botswana is one of the few countries worldwide that have all the stages of the diamond value chain within the country and this inauguration presents a great foundation of continued progress to nurture and grow the local workforce,” he said.