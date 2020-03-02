AWDC to to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain in Guinea

Today









Image credit: My Fair Diamond







Inspired by this ambitious project, the AWDC decided to start a similar project in Guinea, one of the partnering countries of the Belgian governmental cooperation and an important diamond-producing country. The goal is to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain, empowering selected artisanal diamond miners in South-East Guinea to reach a level of compliance in accordance to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance / Maendeleo diamonds.

The direct sale of Guinean rough diamonds in Antwerp will generate a positive socio-economic impact on poor miners and mining communities (wages, working conditions, technical skills, education ..), open a formal an traceable pipeline of artisanal diamonds and stimulate responsible production and consumption of responsibly produced jewels, AWDC reported.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

In 2018, the Belgian diamond trader Cap Source together with the support of the AWDC launched a fully traceable and responsibly sourced diamond jewelry collection My Fair Diamond using artisanal diamonds from Sierra Leone. These diamond mines were certified via the Maendeleo Diamond Standards (MDS), implemented by the Canadian NGO Diamond Development Initiative (DDI).