Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

GJEPC postpones 1st International Gem & Jewellery Show-Jaipur to July 18-20

Today
News

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has rescheduled the first-ever International Gem & Jewellery Show, Jaipur (IGJS) from early April to July 18-20, 2020, due to COVID-19 outbreak. 

According to GJEPC’s statement, “The buyer company registration numbers as on today stands at around 600 buyer companies from 56 countries, while 230+ exhibitors have confirmed participation from all over India.”
Elaborating on the reasons for the change, GJEPC statement said: “Taking into consideration the concerns and sensitivities of the countries impacted, the health & safety of exhibitors and visitors,  and after much deliberation with buyers and other stakeholders, there was no option but to reschedule the IGJS to the new dates i.e. 18 – 20, July 2020 at JECC Jaipur”.
Expressing confidence that the current situation is temporary, GJEPC said the postponement would allow it to continue developing and bringing new additions and improvements to the IGJS.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

