GJEPC postpones 1st International Gem & Jewellery Show-Jaipur to July 18-20

Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)

According to GJEPC’s statement, “The buyer company registration numbers as on today stands at around 600 buyer companies from 56 countries, while 230+ exhibitors have confirmed participation from all over India.”Elaborating on the reasons for the change, GJEPC statement said: “Taking into consideration the concerns and sensitivities of the countries impacted, the health & safety of exhibitors and visitors, and after much deliberation with buyers and other stakeholders, there was no option but to reschedule the IGJS to the new dates i.e. 18 – 20, July 2020 at JECC Jaipur”.Expressing confidence that the current situation is temporary, GJEPC said the postponement would allow it to continue developing and bringing new additions and improvements to the IGJS.